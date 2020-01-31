Menu
2008 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

2008 Jeep Patriot

Sport 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,898KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627899
  • Stock #: BC0032389
  • VIN: 1J8FF28W58D639257
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, green exterior, beige interior, cloth. $3,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $4,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tilt Steering Column
  • tilt steering
  • Rear Wiper
  • full size spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Locking Differential
  • Subwoofer
  • Cargo Area Cover
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front air dam
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Electronic Brake Assistance
  • Load Bearing Exterior Rack
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Towing Preparation Package
  • 4WD/AWD
  • Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

