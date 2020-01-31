2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD, 2.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, green exterior, beige interior, cloth. $3,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $4,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Column

tilt steering

Rear Wiper

full size spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer

CD Player Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Locking Differential

Subwoofer

Cargo Area Cover

SPLASH GUARDS

Front air dam

Front side airbag

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Electronic Brake Assistance

Load Bearing Exterior Rack

Vehicle Stability Control System

Towing Preparation Package

4WD/AWD

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.