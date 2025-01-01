Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience luxury and performance in this 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Powered by a smooth 3.0L V6 gas engine, this sleek RWD sedan offers refined comfort with heated power seats, memory settings, and automatic climate control. Enjoy added convenience with a rear vision camera and a sunroof that brings in natural light on every drive. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer! WHY CARTER GM BURNABY? - An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience! - Exceeding our loyal customers expectations since 1963 - 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews - Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection - CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence! - Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed! - We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency - Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!) - Multilingual staff (many languages spoken) - Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a childrens play area! Were here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve! QUESTIONS? GREAT! WEVE GOT ANSWERS! To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW! (Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

209,735 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L RWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT/CLIMATE CTRL

Watch This Vehicle
12736848

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

3.0L RWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT/CLIMATE CTRL

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 12736848
  2. 12736848
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,735KM
VIN WDDGF54X78F082521

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C6-45762
  • Mileage 209,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and performance in this 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Powered by a smooth 3.0L V6 gas engine, this sleek RWD sedan offers refined comfort with heated power seats, memory settings, and automatic climate control. Enjoy added convenience with a rear vision camera and a sunroof that brings in natural light on every drive.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L RWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT/CLIMATE CTRL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L RWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT/CLIMATE CTRL 209,735 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | 2.7L V6/POWER SEAT/TRACTION CONTROL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD | 2.7L V6/POWER SEAT/TRACTION CONTROL 95,350 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AWD | SUN ROOF/HD SURROUND VISION/POWER SEAT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 AWD | SUN ROOF/HD SURROUND VISION/POWER SEAT 66,732 KM $29,300 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class