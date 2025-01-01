$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3.0L RWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT/CLIMATE CTRL
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
3.0L RWD | SUN ROOF/POWER & HEAT SEAT/CLIMATE CTRL
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # C6-45762
- Mileage 209,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance in this 2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Powered by a smooth 3.0L V6 gas engine, this sleek RWD sedan offers refined comfort with heated power seats, memory settings, and automatic climate control. Enjoy added convenience with a rear vision camera and a sunroof that brings in natural light on every drive.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?
- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating with 2,000+ customer reviews
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Call Dealer
604-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-291-2266