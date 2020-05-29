2008 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 180

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Tachometer Power Options Power Door Locks Safety First Aid Kit

ABS Brakes

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.