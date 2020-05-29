+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2008 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 180 Flat Deck 14 foot Diesel with Crane, 4.9L, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $16,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
