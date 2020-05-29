Menu
$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Mitsubishi FUSO FE 180

Flat Deck 14 foot Diesel with Crane

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  • 239,675KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5073933
  • Stock #: BC0032642
  • VIN: JL6CCE1S08K000282
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door

2008 Mitsubishi Fuso FE 180 Flat Deck 14 foot Diesel with Crane, 4.9L, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $16,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Safety
  • First Aid Kit
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

