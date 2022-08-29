Menu
2008 PETERBILT PB340

40,646 KM

Details Description Features

$51,910

+ tax & licensing
$51,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 PETERBILT PB340

2008 PETERBILT PB340

Motor Home / Portable Lab Diesel With Air brakes

2008 PETERBILT PB340

Motor Home / Portable Lab Diesel With Air brakes

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$51,910

+ taxes & licensing

40,646KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9032575
  Stock #: BC0035247
  VIN: 2NPRHN7X58M753269

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 40,646 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Peterbilt PB340 Motor Home / Portable Lab Diesel With Air brakes, 2 door, Eaton Fuller manual transmission, white & blue exterior, air brakes, air suspension, storage boxes, cabinets inside lab, 24038 hours. Certificate of decal valid until April 2023. Measurement: wheelbase 271 inches, end of cab to end of truck 306 inches. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2023 $51,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Front side airbag

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

