2008 PETERBILT PB340
Motor Home / Portable Lab Diesel With Air brakes
- Listing ID: 9032575
- Stock #: BC0035247
- VIN: 2NPRHN7X58M753269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 40,646 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Peterbilt PB340 Motor Home / Portable Lab Diesel With Air brakes, 2 door, Eaton Fuller manual transmission, white & blue exterior, air brakes, air suspension, storage boxes, cabinets inside lab, 24038 hours. Certificate of decal valid until April 2023. Measurement: wheelbase 271 inches, end of cab to end of truck 306 inches. Certificate and Decal Valid to April 2023 $51,910.00 plus $350 processing fee, $52,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
