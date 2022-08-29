Menu
2008 Porsche Cayman

58,104 KM

Details

$47,891

+ tax & licensing
$47,891

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2008 Porsche Cayman

2008 Porsche Cayman

S

2008 Porsche Cayman

S

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$47,891

+ taxes & licensing

58,104KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9145195
  Stock #: 18UTNB81239
  VIN: WP0AB29848U781239

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black Standard Leather
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UTNB81239
  • Mileage 58,104 KM

