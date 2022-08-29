2008 Porsche Cayman

$47,891 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9145195

9145195 Stock #: 18UTNB81239

18UTNB81239 VIN: WP0AB29848U781239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Standard Leather

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 18UTNB81239

Mileage 58,104 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.