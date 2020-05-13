Menu
$18,530

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Sterling Bullet

Cube Van 15 Foot Diesel Cummins

Cube Van 15 Foot Diesel Cummins

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$18,530

+ taxes & licensing

  • 208,040KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5012451
  • Stock #: BC0032623
  • VIN: 3F6WJ76A08G352602
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2008 Sterling Bullet Cube Van 15 Foot 6.7 Cummins Diesel, automatic, (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $18,530.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $18,830.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Front side airbag

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

