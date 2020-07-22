2008 Sterling LT9500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Convenience tilt steering Automatic Headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Additional Features Locking Differential Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.