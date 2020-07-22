Menu
2008 Sterling LT9500

217,019 KM

$79,210

+ tax & licensing
$79,210

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 Sterling LT9500

2008 Sterling LT9500

Vacall Hydro Excavation Truck Air Brakes Diesel

2008 Sterling LT9500

Vacall Hydro Excavation Truck Air Brakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,210

+ taxes & licensing

217,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5598738
  • Stock #: BC0032850
  • VIN: 2FZHAZCV58AZ91369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0032850
  • Mileage 217,019 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Sterling LT9500 Vacall Hydro Excavation Truck Air Brakes Diesel, 12.8L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 6X4, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $79,210.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $79,510.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

