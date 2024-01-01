Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>dont let the mileage fool  you !very clean truck price below market average in above market condition. Check out the car proof service history.</div><div><br></div>

2008 Toyota Tundra

369,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Tundra

SR5

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1716420892
  2. 1716420892
Contact Seller

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
369,000KM
Used
VIN 5TBBV54138S508796

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 369,000 KM

Vehicle Description

don't let the mileage fool  you !very clean truck price below market average in above market condition. Check out the car proof service history.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 189,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 195,000 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 3500 SLT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 RAM 3500 SLT 174,000 KM $37,900 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Tundra