604-522-7376
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2008 Venture Spree 31 Foot Travel Trailer with 2 slides, sleeps 6, double kitchen with sink, microwave, 3 burner stove and oven,dining room table with chairs, bathroom with toilet,vanity and sink and shower, bedroom with double bed, folding dining room table, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior. $9,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
