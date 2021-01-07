Menu
2008 VENTURE Spree

0 KM

Details Description Features

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2008 VENTURE Spree

2008 VENTURE Spree

31 Foot Travel Trailer (2 Slide Outs)

2008 VENTURE Spree

31 Foot Travel Trailer (2 Slide Outs)

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 6502713
  Stock #: BC0033093
  VIN: 4EZTP312X88050314

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style Travel Trailer
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Venture Spree 31 Foot Travel Trailer with 2 slides, sleeps 6, double kitchen with sink, microwave, 3 burner stove and oven,dining room table with chairs, bathroom with toilet,vanity and sink and shower, bedroom with double bed, folding dining room table, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior. $9,000.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,350.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

