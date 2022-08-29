2008 Workhorse W62

$39,680 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 1 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9175300

9175300 Stock #: BC0035360

BC0035360 VIN: 5B4LPG2G183435704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 110,176 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Interior Tachometer Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Safety Daytime Running Lights Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.