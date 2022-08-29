Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Workhorse W62

110,176 KM

Details Description Features

$39,680

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,680

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2008 Workhorse W62

2008 Workhorse W62

Workshop Step Van

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Workhorse W62

Workshop Step Van

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9175300
  2. 9175300
  3. 9175300
  4. 9175300
  5. 9175300
  6. 9175300
  7. 9175300
  8. 9175300
  9. 9175300
  10. 9175300
  11. 9175300
  12. 9175300
  13. 9175300
  14. 9175300
  15. 9175300
  16. 9175300
  17. 9175300
  18. 9175300
  19. 9175300
  20. 9175300
  21. 9175300
  22. 9175300
  23. 9175300
  24. 9175300
  25. 9175300
  26. 9175300
  27. 9175300
  28. 9175300
  29. 9175300
  30. 9175300
  31. 9175300
  32. 9175300
  33. 9175300
  34. 9175300
  35. 9175300
  36. 9175300
  37. 9175300
  38. 9175300
  39. 9175300
  40. 9175300
  41. 9175300
  42. 9175300
  43. 9175300
  44. 9175300
  45. 9175300
  46. 9175300
  47. 9175300
  48. 9175300
  49. 9175300
  50. 9175300
Contact Seller

$39,680

+ taxes & licensing

110,176KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9175300
  • Stock #: BC0035360
  • VIN: 5B4LPG2G183435704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 110,176 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Workhorse W62 Workshop step Van, 2 door, automotive, AM/FM radio, CD player, silver exterior, black interior, leather. Certification and Decal valid until August 2023. $39,680.00 plus $350 processing fee, $40,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Daytime Running Lights
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2001 VANGUARD OT 250...
 0 KM
$16,930 + tax & lic
2006 GENIE Z-80/60 B...
 0 KM
$42,770 + tax & lic
2006 NEW HOLLAND TN7...
 5,098 KM
$23,930 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory