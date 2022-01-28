Menu
2009 Audi A4

68,900 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2009 Audi A4

2009 Audi A4

2.0T Sdn at Qtro Prem.

2009 Audi A4

2.0T Sdn at Qtro Prem.

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8261817
  • Stock #: A47013A
  • VIN: WAULF68K19N037821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz Gray Met.
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A47013A
  • Mileage 68,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

