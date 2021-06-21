Menu
2009 BMW X5

69,000 KM

Details Description

$15,394

+ tax & licensing
$15,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$15,394

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7496022
  Stock #: A57718A
  VIN: 5UXFE43559L274900

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A57718A
  Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Openroad Audi Boundary is proud to present this low kilometer 2009 BMW X5 in fantastic condition! This X5 is equipped with a 3.0L inline 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and BMW's xDrive AWD system. Some notable features on this X5 include xenon headlights, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, aux input, CD player, third row seating, and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

