2009 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Refrigerated, 4.8L V8 OHV 16V engine, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior. $15,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2009 Chevrolet Express

288,839 KM

$15,710

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Van Reefer

12017965

2009 Chevrolet Express

2500 Cargo Van Reefer

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
288,839KM
VIN 1GCGG25C991157154

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blak
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0037358
  • Mileage 288,839 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van Refrigerated, 4.8L V8 OHV 16V engine, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior. $15,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $16,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

AM/FM Radio

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$15,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Chevrolet Express