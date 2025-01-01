Menu
Account
Sign In
2009 Chevrolet Express 1500 Cargo Van, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, manual windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. This listing is a former municipality asset $14,650.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,025.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Chevrolet Express

120,586 KM

Details Description Features

$14,650

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Chevrolet Express

1500 Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
12840199

2009 Chevrolet Express

1500 Cargo Van

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12840199
  2. 12840199
  3. 12840199
  4. 12840199
  5. 12840199
  6. 12840199
  7. 12840199
  8. 12840199
  9. 12840199
  10. 12840199
  11. 12840199
  12. 12840199
  13. 12840199
  14. 12840199
  15. 12840199
  16. 12840199
  17. 12840199
  18. 12840199
  19. 12840199
  20. 12840199
  21. 12840199
  22. 12840199
  23. 12840199
  24. 12840199
  25. 12840199
  26. 12840199
  27. 12840199
  28. 12840199
  29. 12840199
  30. 12840199
  31. 12840199
  32. 12840199
  33. 12840199
  34. 12840199
  35. 12840199
  36. 12840199
  37. 12840199
  38. 12840199
  39. 12840199
  40. 12840199
  41. 12840199
  42. 12840199
  43. 12840199
  44. 12840199
  45. 12840199
  46. 12840199
  47. 12840199
  48. 12840199
  49. 12840199
  50. 12840199
  51. 12840199
  52. 12840199
  53. 12840199
  54. 12840199
  55. 12840199
  56. 12840199
  57. 12840199
  58. 12840199
  59. 12840199
  60. 12840199
  61. 12840199
  62. 12840199
  63. 12840199
  64. 12840199
  65. 12840199
  66. 12840199
  67. 12840199
  68. 12840199
  69. 12840199
Contact Seller

$14,650

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,586KM
VIN 1GCFG154691113031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 120,586 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Chevrolet Express 1500 Cargo Van, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, manual windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior. This listing is a former municipality asset $14,650.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,025.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Splash Guards
Front air dam

Safety

First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Load Bearing Exterior Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD Dual Motor for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus AWD Dual Motor 64,671 KM $56,880 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Flatdeck 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Flatdeck 4WD 113,000 KM $39,800 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-550 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Ford F-550 XLT Crew Cab 4x4 Service Truck 84,889 KM $69,730 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Chevrolet Express