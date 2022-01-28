2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

$3,999 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 6 7 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8183163

8183163 Stock #: C1-94671

C1-94671 VIN: 3A8FY48959T588841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 178,679 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.