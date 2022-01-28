$3,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser
LX
Location
178,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8183163
- Stock #: C1-94671
- VIN: 3A8FY48959T588841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 178,679 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
