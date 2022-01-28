Menu
2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

178,679 KM

Details Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LX

2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser

LX

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8183163
  2. 8183163
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8183163
  Stock #: C1-94671
  VIN: 3A8FY48959T588841

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 178,679 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

