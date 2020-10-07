Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 3500

237,866 KM

Details Description Features

$24,850

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

SLT Mega Cab 6.5 Foot Box 4WD Diesel

Location

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

237,866KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5854587
  • Stock #: BC0033021
  • VIN: 3D7MX39L19G560104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0033021
  • Mileage 237,866 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Mega Cab 6.5 Foot Box 4WD Diesel, 6.7L, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, rear DVD player, power sliding rear window, power adjustable pedals, exhaust brake, remote start, trailer brake controller, hitch and receiver, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors. $24,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $25,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
adjustable foot pedals
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
Driver Power Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

