2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Diesel

285,381 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Diesel

2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Diesel

Cargo Van With Workshop And Shelving 2500 144-in. Wheelbase

2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Diesel

Cargo Van With Workshop And Shelving 2500 144-in. Wheelbase

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

285,381KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6339728
  • Stock #: BC0033303
  • VIN: WD0BE7AC395420192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 285,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Dodge Sprinter Cargo Van Diesel Cargo Van With Workshop And Shelving 2500 144-in. Wheelbase, 2.7L, 5 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour). $18,750.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $19,050.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
SPLASH GUARDS
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

