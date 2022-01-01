Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford E150

161,777 KM

Details Description Features

$14,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2009 Ford E150

2009 Ford E150

Econoline Cargo Van With Rear Shelving

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford E150

Econoline Cargo Van With Rear Shelving

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8073526
  2. 8073526
  3. 8073526
  4. 8073526
  5. 8073526
  6. 8073526
  7. 8073526
  8. 8073526
  9. 8073526
  10. 8073526
  11. 8073526
  12. 8073526
  13. 8073526
  14. 8073526
  15. 8073526
  16. 8073526
  17. 8073526
  18. 8073526
  19. 8073526
  20. 8073526
  21. 8073526
  22. 8073526
  23. 8073526
  24. 8073526
  25. 8073526
  26. 8073526
  27. 8073526
  28. 8073526
  29. 8073526
  30. 8073526
  31. 8073526
  32. 8073526
  33. 8073526
  34. 8073526
  35. 8073526
  36. 8073526
  37. 8073526
  38. 8073526
  39. 8073526
  40. 8073526
  41. 8073526
  42. 8073526
  43. 8073526
  44. 8073526
  45. 8073526
  46. 8073526
  47. 8073526
  48. 8073526
  49. 8073526
  50. 8073526
Contact Seller

$14,710

+ taxes & licensing

161,777KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8073526
  • Stock #: BC0034510
  • VIN: 1FTNE14W89DA58326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0034510
  • Mileage 161,777 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-150 With Rear Shelving, 4.6L, 8 cylinder, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, AM/FM radio, white exterior, gray interior, vinyl. $14,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2012 Chevrolet Expre...
 403,793 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2008 JLG 400S Boom L...
 0 KM
$36,850 + tax & lic
2010 International 7...
 48,673 KM
$71,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory