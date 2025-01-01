Menu
2009 Ford Econoline E-250 Cargo Van, Ladder Rack Rear Shelving, 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V gas engine, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. $14,910.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,285.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Ford Econoline

134,312 KM

$14,910

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving

2009 Ford Econoline

E-250 Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$14,910

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,312KM
VIN 1FTNE24W89DA35747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

