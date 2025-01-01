$19,610+ taxes & licensing
2009 Ford Econoline
E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket)
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$19,610
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 172,045 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket), 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, GVW: 5,500 kg, Lift specs: Model Vante129N / Serial BT060179 Manufacturer: Versa Lift, Platform height 29 feet, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. Vehicle Certificate and Decal valid to May 2026 $19,610.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,985.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
