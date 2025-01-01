Menu
Account
Sign In
2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket), 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, GVW: 5,500 kg, Lift specs: Model Vante129N / Serial BT060179 Manufacturer: Versa Lift, Platform height 29 feet, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. Vehicle Certificate and Decal valid to May 2026 $19,610.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,985.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Ford Econoline

172,045 KM

Details Description Features

$19,610

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket)

Watch This Vehicle
12622131

2009 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket)

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12622131
  2. 12622131
  3. 12622131
  4. 12622131
  5. 12622131
  6. 12622131
  7. 12622131
  8. 12622131
  9. 12622131
  10. 12622131
  11. 12622131
  12. 12622131
  13. 12622131
  14. 12622131
  15. 12622131
  16. 12622131
  17. 12622131
  18. 12622131
  19. 12622131
  20. 12622131
  21. 12622131
  22. 12622131
  23. 12622131
  24. 12622131
  25. 12622131
  26. 12622131
  27. 12622131
  28. 12622131
  29. 12622131
  30. 12622131
  31. 12622131
  32. 12622131
  33. 12622131
  34. 12622131
  35. 12622131
  36. 12622131
  37. 12622131
  38. 12622131
  39. 12622131
  40. 12622131
  41. 12622131
  42. 12622131
  43. 12622131
  44. 12622131
  45. 12622131
  46. 12622131
  47. 12622131
  48. 12622131
  49. 12622131
  50. 12622131
  51. 12622131
  52. 12622131
  53. 12622131
  54. 12622131
  55. 12622131
  56. 12622131
  57. 12622131
  58. 12622131
  59. 12622131
  60. 12622131
  61. 12622131
  62. 12622131
  63. 12622131
  64. 12622131
  65. 12622131
  66. 12622131
  67. 12622131
  68. 12622131
  69. 12622131
  70. 12622131
  71. 12622131
  72. 12622131
  73. 12622131
  74. 12622131
  75. 12622131
  76. 12622131
  77. 12622131
  78. 12622131
  79. 12622131
  80. 12622131
  81. 12622131
  82. 12622131
  83. 12622131
  84. 12622131
  85. 12622131
  86. 12622131
  87. 12622131
  88. 12622131
  89. 12622131
  90. 12622131
  91. 12622131
  92. 12622131
Contact Seller

$19,610

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,045KM
VIN 1FTSE34L99DA47811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Bucket Truck Cargo Van (Missing Bucket), 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, GVW: 5,500 kg, Lift specs: Model Vante129N / Serial BT060179 Manufacturer: Versa Lift, Platform height 29 feet, blue exterior, grey interior, cloth. Vehicle Certificate and Decal valid to May 2026 $19,610.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,985.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2008 Ford F-450 SD 12 Foot Cube Van 2WD Diesel Rear Shelving work area for sale in Burnaby, BC
2008 Ford F-450 SD 12 Foot Cube Van 2WD Diesel Rear Shelving work area 143,012 KM $27,940 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab Short Box 4WD with Canopy for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 RAM 2500 Tradesman Crew Cab Short Box 4WD with Canopy 243,492 KM $23,530 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Regular Cab Long Box 2WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Regular Cab Long Box 2WD 106,729 KM $27,780 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,610

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Ford Econoline