2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack Rear Shelving, power inverter 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior $13,620.00 plus $375 processing fee, $13,995.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Ford Econoline

194,829 KM

$13,620

+ taxes & licensing


E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack rear shelving

12873785





Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376





Used
194,829KM
VIN 1FTSE34L59DA29029

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 194,829 KM



Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.





Burnaby



















