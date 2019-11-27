Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford Econoline

E450 21 Passenger Bus Diesel with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Econoline

E450 21 Passenger Bus Diesel with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4375836
  2. 4375836
  3. 4375836
  4. 4375836
  5. 4375836
  6. 4375836
  7. 4375836
  8. 4375836
  9. 4375836
  10. 4375836
  11. 4375836
  12. 4375836
  13. 4375836
  14. 4375836
  15. 4375836
  16. 4375836
  17. 4375836
  18. 4375836
  19. 4375836
  20. 4375836
  21. 4375836
  22. 4375836
  23. 4375836
  24. 4375836
  25. 4375836
  26. 4375836
  27. 4375836
  28. 4375836
  29. 4375836
  30. 4375836
  31. 4375836
  32. 4375836
  33. 4375836
  34. 4375836
  35. 4375836
  36. 4375836
  37. 4375836
  38. 4375836
  39. 4375836
  40. 4375836
  41. 4375836
  42. 4375836
  43. 4375836
  44. 4375836
  45. 4375836
  46. 4375836
  47. 4375836
  48. 4375836
  49. 4375836
Contact Seller

$22,810

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,866KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4375836
  • Stock #: BC0032158
  • VIN: 1FDFE45P99DA65584
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2009 Ford Econoline E450 21 Passenger Bus Diesel with Wheelchair Accessibility, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, bicycle rack, air conditioning, white exterior, blue interior, vinyl. Decal Expiry Date 31 May 2020. (Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $22,810.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $23,110.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Powertrain
  • Limited Slip Differential
Safety
  • Driver Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 270,730 KM
$5,530 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 234,169 KM
$5,970 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 27,098 KM
$23,250 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message