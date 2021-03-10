Menu
2009 Ford Escape

143,134 KM

$7,810

+ tax & licensing
$7,810

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Ford Escape

2009 Ford Escape

Hybrid AWD

2009 Ford Escape

Hybrid AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$7,810

+ taxes & licensing

143,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6711698
  • Stock #: BC0033592
  • VIN: 1FMCU59389KA16617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,134 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD, 2.3L, 4 door, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, aux, bluetooth, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, grey interior, cloth. $7,810.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $8,160.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Subwoofer
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

