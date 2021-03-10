2009 Ford Escape

$7,810 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 1 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6711698

6711698 Stock #: BC0033592

BC0033592 VIN: 1FMCU59389KA16617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 143,134 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Cargo Net Subwoofer Front air dam Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Second Row Sound Controls Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

