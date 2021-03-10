Menu
2009 Ford Escape

122,861 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Hybrid AWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

122,861KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6711722
  Stock #: BC0033588
  VIN: 1FMCU59379KA98565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,861 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD, 2.3L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth, aux, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, grey interior, cloth. $8,750.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $9,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Sound Controls
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

