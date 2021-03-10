2009 Ford Escape

$9,250 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 2 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6711743

6711743 Stock #: BC0033586

BC0033586 VIN: 1FMCU59319KA17365

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,264 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Cargo Net Locking Differential Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Load Bearing Exterior Rack Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.