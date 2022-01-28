$18,750+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-150
Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
- Listing ID: 8265240
- Stock #: BC0034640
- VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA77865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,449 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, powered seats, heated seats, ac seats, bluetooth, aux, lifted, custom exhaust custom rims and tires, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $18,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $19,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
