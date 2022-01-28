2009 Ford F-150

$18,750 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 4 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8265240

8265240 Stock #: BC0034640

BC0034640 VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA77865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 212,449 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Front Cooled Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Pickup Truck Bed Liner Power Sunroof/Moonroof Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.