Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-150

212,449 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8265240
  2. 8265240
  3. 8265240
  4. 8265240
  5. 8265240
  6. 8265240
  7. 8265240
  8. 8265240
  9. 8265240
  10. 8265240
  11. 8265240
  12. 8265240
  13. 8265240
  14. 8265240
  15. 8265240
  16. 8265240
  17. 8265240
  18. 8265240
  19. 8265240
  20. 8265240
  21. 8265240
  22. 8265240
  23. 8265240
  24. 8265240
  25. 8265240
  26. 8265240
  27. 8265240
  28. 8265240
  29. 8265240
  30. 8265240
  31. 8265240
  32. 8265240
  33. 8265240
  34. 8265240
  35. 8265240
  36. 8265240
  37. 8265240
  38. 8265240
  39. 8265240
  40. 8265240
  41. 8265240
  42. 8265240
  43. 8265240
  44. 8265240
  45. 8265240
  46. 8265240
  47. 8265240
  48. 8265240
  49. 8265240
  50. 8265240
Contact Seller

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

212,449KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8265240
  • Stock #: BC0034640
  • VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA77865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,449 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD, 5.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, powered seats, heated seats, ac seats, bluetooth, aux, lifted, custom exhaust custom rims and tires, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, leather. $18,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $19,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Cooled Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 RAM Cargo Van W...
 170,628 KM
$14,670 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van W...
 128,721 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo VNL Day C...
 244,038 KM
$43,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory