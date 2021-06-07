Menu
2009 Ford F-350

184,182 KM

Repo.com

604-522-7376

SD Service Truck SuperCab Dually 4WD Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

184,182KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7251953
  Stock #: BC0033904
  VIN: 1FDWX37R89EB00452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,182 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford F-350 SD Service Truck SuperCab Dually 4WD Diesel , 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $23,550.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $23,900.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Limited Slip Differential
Steel Wheels
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Towing Preparation Package
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

