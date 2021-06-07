+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

2009 Ford F-350 SD Service Truck SuperCab Dually 4WD Diesel , 6.4L V8 OHV 32V TURBO DIESEL engine, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $23,550.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $23,900.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
