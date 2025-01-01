Menu
2009 Ford F-550 Crew Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel Ex Fire Service Truck 4WD, 6.4L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, beige interior, vinyl, aux switch panel, battery shut off. Certification valid until April 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $59,710.00 plus $375 processing fee, $60,085.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Ford F-550

32,428 KM

$59,710

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-550

Crew Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel Ex Fire Service Truck 4WD

12511408

2009 Ford F-550

Crew Cab Super Duty Dually Diesel Ex Fire Service Truck 4WD

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,428KM
VIN 1FDAW57R99EB01053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,428 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,710

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Ford F-550