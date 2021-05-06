Menu
2009 Ford F-550

79,851 KM

Details Description Features

$43,710

+ tax & licensing
$43,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Ford F-550

2009 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 4WD Dump Truck

2009 Ford F-550

Crew Cab 4WD Dump Truck

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$43,710

+ taxes & licensing

79,851KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7091857
  • Stock #: BC0033806
  • VIN: 1FDAW57Y49EA20310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,851 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Ford F-550 Crew Cab 4WD Dump Truck, 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, gray interior.(This vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will be transported to our facility upon your arrival. Transportation may take up to 1 hour) $43,710.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $44,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Locking Differential
Towing Preparation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

