2009 Freightliner MT45

39,489 KM

$53,910

+ tax & licensing
$53,910

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Freightliner MT45

2009 Freightliner MT45

Chassis 18 Foot Cargo Step Van Diesel

2009 Freightliner MT45

Chassis 18 Foot Cargo Step Van Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$53,910

+ taxes & licensing

39,489KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7919460
  Stock #: BC0034415
  VIN: 4UZAAPDU39CAL0725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,489 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Freightliner MT45 Chassis 18 Foot Cargo Step Van, 6.7L L6 DIESEL Cummins engine, 6 cylinder, 1 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, AM/FM radio, CD player, 2-65. inch tv, nest camera, Onan generator, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. 1649 generator hours, Certificate and Decal Valid November 2022. Interior height is 6ft 9 inches width 7ft 9 inches. $53,910.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $54,260.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Vehicle Stability Control System

