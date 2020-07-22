Menu
2009 GENIE S85

0 KM

Details Description

$36,850

+ tax & licensing
$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 GENIE S85

2009 GENIE S85

4x4 85 foot Diesel

2009 GENIE S85

4x4 85 foot Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 5619198
  • Stock #: BC0032882
  • VIN: S85098156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Stock # BC0032882
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Genie S85 4x4 85 foot Diesel, blue exterior(Vehicle is currently OFFSITE and will require approximately 1 hour to arrange viewing). $36,850.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $37,150.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

