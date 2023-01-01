Menu
2009 GMC C8500

125,629 KM

$69,540

+ tax & licensing
$69,540

+ taxes & licensing

Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel

Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

125,629KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10287933
  • Stock #: BC0036199
  • VIN: 1GDT8C4B69F400539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,629 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 GMC C8500 Dump Truck Alir Brakes Diesel, 7.8L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, Alison automatic transmission air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior 15 foot dump box. Certification and Decal valid until January 2024. $69,540.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,890.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Safety

Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

