2009 GMC C8500
Dump Truck Air Brakes Diesel
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$69,540
- Listing ID: 10287933
- Stock #: BC0036199
- VIN: 1GDT8C4B69F400539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 125,629 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 GMC C8500 Dump Truck Alir Brakes Diesel, 7.8L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 6X4, cruise control, Alison automatic transmission air conditioning, power door locks, power windows, white exterior 15 foot dump box. Certification and Decal valid until January 2024. $69,540.00 plus $350 processing fee, $69,890.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
