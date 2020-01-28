Menu
2009 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

2009 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$5,250

+ taxes & licensing

  171,235KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4554900
  Stock #: BC0032312
  VIN: 1GTGG25C891182384
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

2009 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo Van, 4.8L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, AM/FM radio, CD player, auxiliary plug-in, 12V plug-in, air conditioning, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Comes with a Chortau dash cam. $5,250.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $5,550.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Power Options
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

