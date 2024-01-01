Menu
2009 Hino 268 Reefer 24 Foot Cube Van With Power Tailgate, Hydraulic Brakes, 7.6L L6 DIESEL engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, $5243 was just spent on service for the refrigeration unit, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Measurements: 24 foot length, 8 foot height, 8 foot width.(All the measurements are deemed to be true but are not guaranteed). Certificate and Decal Valid to March 2025 $49,960.00 plus $375 processing fee, $50,335.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Hino 268

286,000 KM

$49,960

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hino 268

24 Foot Reefer Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Hydraulic Brakes

2009 Hino 268

24 Foot Reefer Cube Van Diesel Power Tailgate Hydraulic Brakes

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$49,960

+ taxes & licensing

Used
286,000KM
VIN 2AYNE8JP893S10264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0037066
  • Mileage 286,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$49,960

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Hino 268