Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Super clean Civic DX-G Model, power group, well-maintained, excellent fuel efficiency, and trusted Honda reliability. 4-cyl, 4-door sedan, automatic transmission, fully loaded, alloy wheels, A/C, clean cloth interior. Runs great, offering a reliable and comfortable driving experience.</div>

2009 Honda Civic

238,000 KM

Details Description

$4,975

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda Civic

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Civic

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1705720182
  2. 1705720182
  3. 1705720182
  4. 1705720182
  5. 1705720182
  6. 1705720182
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,975

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
238,000KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean Civic DX-G Model, power group, well-maintained, excellent fuel efficiency, and trusted Honda reliability. 4-cyl, 4-door sedan, automatic transmission, fully loaded, alloy wheels, A/C, clean cloth interior. Runs great, offering a reliable and comfortable driving experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 40,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 BMW X1 108,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Toyota Matrix 233,000 KM $5,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,975

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Civic