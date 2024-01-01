$4,975+ tax & licensing
2009 Honda Civic
2009 Honda Civic
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,975
+ taxes & licensing
238,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Mileage 238,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean Civic DX-G Model, power group, well-maintained, excellent fuel efficiency, and trusted Honda reliability. 4-cyl, 4-door sedan, automatic transmission, fully loaded, alloy wheels, A/C, clean cloth interior. Runs great, offering a reliable and comfortable driving experience.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
