This 2009 International 4400 plow and sander truck is equipped with an 11-foot dump body, a Swenson sander/spreader, and a 10-foot front-mounted plow, making it ideal for year-round municipal or commercial snow removal and hauling needs. Powered by a 9.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine with air brakes, engine brake, and PTO, this truck is built for tough winter conditions. Features include power windows and locks, plow lights, dump awning, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, and a 12V input. The GVWR is rated at 27,500 lbs, offering heavy-duty capacity for road maintenance operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes.

2009 International 4400

30,694 KM

$69,880

+ taxes & licensing
2009 International 4400

Plow Truck with Swenson Sander and 11-Foot Dump Body

13153294

2009 International 4400

Plow Truck with Swenson Sander and 11-Foot Dump Body

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,694KM
VIN 1HTMRAZP09H094704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 30,694 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2009 International 4400 plow and sander truck is equipped with an 11-foot dump body, a Swenson sander/spreader, and a 10-foot front-mounted plow, making it ideal for year-round municipal or commercial snow removal and hauling needs. Powered by a 9.3L 6-cylinder diesel engine with air brakes, engine brake, and PTO, this truck is built for tough winter conditions. Features include power windows and locks, plow lights, dump awning, AM/FM radio, air conditioning, and a 12V input. The GVWR is rated at 27,500 lbs, offering heavy-duty capacity for road maintenance operations. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $69,880.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,255.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$69,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 International 4400