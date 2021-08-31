Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 John Deere 310SJ

0 KM

Details Description Features

$61,040

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$61,040

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2009 John Deere 310SJ

2009 John Deere 310SJ

4x4 Backhoe Loader With Rear Stabilizers Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2009 John Deere 310SJ

4x4 Backhoe Loader With Rear Stabilizers Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7919496
  2. 7919496
  3. 7919496
  4. 7919496
  5. 7919496
  6. 7919496
  7. 7919496
  8. 7919496
  9. 7919496
  10. 7919496
  11. 7919496
  12. 7919496
  13. 7919496
  14. 7919496
  15. 7919496
  16. 7919496
  17. 7919496
  18. 7919496
  19. 7919496
  20. 7919496
  21. 7919496
  22. 7919496
  23. 7919496
  24. 7919496
  25. 7919496
  26. 7919496
  27. 7919496
  28. 7919496
  29. 7919496
  30. 7919496
  31. 7919496
  32. 7919496
  33. 7919496
  34. 7919496
  35. 7919496
  36. 7919496
  37. 7919496
  38. 7919496
  39. 7919496
  40. 7919496
  41. 7919496
  42. 7919496
Contact Seller

$61,040

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7919496
  • Stock #: BC0034403
  • VIN: T0310SJ175812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 John Deere 310SJ 4x4 Backhoe Loader Diesel Extendahoe With Rear Stabilizers, 4 cylinder, 4 speed automatic transmission, enclosed cab, air conditioning, heat, rear stabilizers, extendable hydraulic backhoe arm, loader, 2767 engine hours, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl.
4 in one Front bucket is 92 inches wide and rear is 14 inches wide. $61,040.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $61,390.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Driver Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2008 Chevrolet Expre...
 174,523 KM
$12,750 + tax & lic
2009 Isuzu NPR 16 Fo...
 174,614 KM
$31,840 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Econoline ...
 145,845 KM
$20,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory