2009 John Deere 310SJ 4x4 Backhoe Loader Diesel Extendahoe With Rear Stabilizers, 4 cylinder, 4 speed automatic transmission, enclosed cab, air conditioning, heat, rear stabilizers, extendable hydraulic backhoe arm, loader, 2767 engine hours, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, yellow exterior, black interior, vinyl.
4 in one Front bucket is 92 inches wide and rear is 14 inches wide. $61,040.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $61,390.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
