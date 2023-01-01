$3,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Cube
5dr Wgn I4 CVT 1.8 SL
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10463022
- Stock #: 128949
- VIN: JN8AZ28R19T128949
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Automatic
Full load
A/C
Cloth interior
Alloy Wheels
Folding Split Rear
Clean in and out
Runs very good
Vehicle Features
