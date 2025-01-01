Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

187,450 KM

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano

LE AWD w DVD CVT

12141834

2009 Nissan Murano

LE AWD w DVD CVT

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,450KM
VIN JN8AZ18W39W103002

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Pearl
  • Interior Colour Cafe Latte
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA03002
  • Mileage 187,450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2009 Nissan Murano