2009 ShoreLandr ANDER

2009 SHORELANDER SLB12/14 BOAT TRAILER, BLACK, VIN 1MDA5XP189A419866, HAS REGISTRATION FOR TRAILER, TRAILER MAX CAPACITY 1200LBS, BOAT NEEDS WORK, ROUGH CONDITION COMMANDO C5 NO 31K 114970 BOAT, BOAT ENGINE 1997 B25, RATED POWER 18.4KW, MASS 67KG, ENGINE HONDA OUTBOARD MOTOR 25HP 4 STOCK, SERIES 3887, TRAILER TONGUE LENGTH 9, TOTAL TRAILER LENGTH 19 WIDTH TIRE TO TIRE 710, 2 BALL, Motor running condition unconfirmed $3,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $4,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing
SLB12/14 BOAT TRAILER

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

VIN 1MDA5XP189A419866

  • Body Style Boat
  • Mileage 0

2009 SHORELANDER SLB12/14 BOAT TRAILER, BLACK, VIN 1MDA5XP189A419866, HAS REGISTRATION FOR TRAILER, TRAILER MAX CAPACITY 1200LBS, BOAT NEEDS WORK, ROUGH CONDITION COMMANDO C5 NO 31K 114970 BOAT, BOAT ENGINE 1997 B25, RATED POWER 18.4KW, MASS 67KG, ENGINE HONDA OUTBOARD MOTOR 25HP 4 STOCK, SERIES 3887, TRAILER TONGUE LENGTH 9', TOTAL TRAILER LENGTH 19' WIDTH TIRE TO TIRE 7'10", 2" BALL, Motor running condition unconfirmed $3,950.00 plus $375 processing fee, $4,325.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

