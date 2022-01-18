Menu
2009 Sterling L8500

47,808 KM

Details Description Features

$59,680

+ tax & licensing
$59,680

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Sterling L8500

2009 Sterling L8500

Dump Truck with Airbrakes Diesel

2009 Sterling L8500

Dump Truck with Airbrakes Diesel

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$59,680

+ taxes & licensing

47,808KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8141356
  Stock #: BC0034532
  VIN: 2FZAAWBS79AAL8187

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # BC0034532
  Mileage 47,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Sterling L8500 Dump Truck with Airbrakes Diesel, 8.3L L6 DIESEL engine 6 cylinder, Alison Automatic transmission, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. Certificate and Decal valid to December 2022 $59,680.00 plus $350 processing fee, $60,030.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
SPLASH GUARDS
tilt steering
Driver Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

