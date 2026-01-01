Menu
This 2009 Toyota Hiace Ex-Ambulance is a right-hand-drive 4x4 Japanese import configured with a factory ambulance interior and commercial-grade upfitting. Powered by a 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, this vehicle is well suited for specialty service use, mobile work applications, or conversion projects. The rear compartment features integrated storage cabinets and drawers, automatic rear privacy curtains, rear cargo lighting, and rear air conditioning and heat, providing a functional and well-organized workspace. Additional features include soft-closing sliding doors and rear hatch, multiple 12V power outlets, and a backup camera for improved usability in tight environments. This unit is being sold as an ex-ambulance. It is not represented as an active emergency response vehicle. Buyers should verify suitability for their intended use, registration, and any conversion requirements prior to purchase. Overall dimensions measure approximately 18 ft 3 in long, 6 ft wide, and 8 ft 7 in high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $28,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2009 Toyota Hiace

70,632 KM

$28,730

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Hiace

RHD Japanese Import Ex-Ambulance Service Van 4x4

13507017

2009 Toyota Hiace

RHD Japanese Import Ex-Ambulance Service Van 4x4

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
70,632KM
VIN TRH2260006428

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 3-door
  Mileage 70,632 KM

This 2009 Toyota Hiace Ex-Ambulance is a right-hand-drive 4x4 Japanese import configured with a factory ambulance interior and commercial-grade upfitting. Powered by a 2.7L 4-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, this vehicle is well suited for specialty service use, mobile work applications, or conversion projects.

The rear compartment features integrated storage cabinets and drawers, automatic rear privacy curtains, rear cargo lighting, and rear air conditioning and heat, providing a functional and well-organized workspace. Additional features include soft-closing sliding doors and rear hatch, multiple 12V power outlets, and a backup camera for improved usability in tight environments.

This unit is being sold as an ex-ambulance. It is not represented as an active emergency response vehicle. Buyers should verify suitability for their intended use, registration, and any conversion requirements prior to purchase.

Overall dimensions measure approximately 18 ft 3 in long, 6 ft wide, and 8 ft 7 in high. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

AM/FM Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Toyota Hiace