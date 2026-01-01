$28,830+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Hiace
8-Passenger Wheelchair Lift Van JDM, 2.7L 4-Cylinder, RWD
2009 Toyota Hiace
8-Passenger Wheelchair Lift Van JDM, 2.7L 4-Cylinder, RWD
Location
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$28,830
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,218 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2009 Toyota Hiace wheelchair-accessible van is powered by a 2.7L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Imported from Japan, this right-hand-drive Hiace has been JEVIC-certified for kilometers, inspected, and registered in British Columbia.
Designed for accessible passenger transportation, it is equipped with a Toyota OEM wheelchair lift featuring automatic tie-downs, a wheelchair storage rack, and an automatic side step for easier entry and exit. Additional features include air conditioning, heat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, adjustable headlights, AM/FM radio, CD/DVD player, and seating for up to eight passengers.
Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Hiace offers a versatile platform suitable for accessible transportation, community services, care facilities, or shuttle applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,830.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,205.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com
Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-522-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-522-7376