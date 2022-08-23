$9,867+ tax & licensing
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit
Comfortline 5Dr 2.5 at
Location
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
110,476KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8982724
- Stock #: 18UBNA13910
- VIN: WVWBA71K99W113910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Anthracite - Opera Velour
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
