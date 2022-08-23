Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

110,476 KM

Details

$9,867

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,867

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

Comfortline 5Dr 2.5 at

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

Comfortline 5Dr 2.5 at

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Contact Seller

$9,867

+ taxes & licensing

110,476KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8982724
  • Stock #: 18UBNA13910
  • VIN: WVWBA71K99W113910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Anthracite - Opera Velour
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBNA13910
  • Mileage 110,476 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2014 Ford F-350 4x4 ...
 284,407 KM
$34,281 + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Rabb...
 110,476 KM
$9,867 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 114,008 KM
$19,628 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory