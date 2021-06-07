Menu
2009 Yamaha Rhino 700

4,592 KM

$6,970

+ tax & licensing
$6,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2009 Yamaha Rhino 700

2009 Yamaha Rhino 700

Special Edition Sport Side By Side ATV 4x4 with winch

2009 Yamaha Rhino 700

Special Edition Sport Side By Side ATV 4x4 with winch

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$6,970

+ taxes & licensing

4,592KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7251944
  • Stock #: BC0033909
  • VIN: 5Y4AM21W79A300835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Mileage 4,592 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Yamaha Rhino Special Edition Sport Side By Side ATV 4x4, 700CC, 390 hours, silver exterior comes with Warn Winch $6,970.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $7,320.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

