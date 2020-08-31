2010 BMW 1 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler High intensity discharge headlights Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Cargo Net Subwoofer Front air dam Run flat tires ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Front Power Memory Seat Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Trunk anti-trap device Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System Genuine wood trim Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

