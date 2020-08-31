Menu
2010 BMW 1 Series

130,757 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

135i Coupe

135i Coupe

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

130,757KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5828866
  • Stock #: BC0033005
  • VIN: WBAUC7C51AVK95832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 130,757 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW 1-Series 135i Coupe, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, heated seats, powered seats, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, black interior, leather. $12,950.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $13,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Subwoofer
Front air dam
Run flat tires
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Genuine wood trim
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

