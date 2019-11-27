Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 BMW F650 GS

Motorcycle

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW F650 GS

Motorcycle

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 4389471
  2. 4389471
  3. 4389471
  4. 4389471
  5. 4389471
  6. 4389471
  7. 4389471
  8. 4389471
  9. 4389471
  10. 4389471
  11. 4389471
  12. 4389471
  13. 4389471
  14. 4389471
  15. 4389471
  16. 4389471
  17. 4389471
  18. 4389471
  19. 4389471
  20. 4389471
  21. 4389471
  22. 4389471
  23. 4389471
Contact Seller

$5,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,855KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389471
  • Stock #: BC0032156
  • VIN: WB1021802AZT43617
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Motorcycle

2010 BMW F650 GS Motorcycle, 798cc, heated hand grips, brembo brakes, single exhaust, luggage carrier, grey exterior, black interior, leather. $5,650.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $5,950.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 RAM 1500 Trades...
 151,739 KM
$15,740 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 SD X...
 30,183 KM
$53,880 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Econoline ...
 180,866 KM
$22,810 + tax & lic
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Send A Message