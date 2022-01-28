Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Cadillac Escalade

175,564 KM

Details Description Features

$23,640

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,640

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2010 Cadillac Escalade

2010 Cadillac Escalade

ESV Extended AWD Luxury With 3rd Row Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Cadillac Escalade

ESV Extended AWD Luxury With 3rd Row Seats

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 8265216
  2. 8265216
  3. 8265216
  4. 8265216
  5. 8265216
  6. 8265216
  7. 8265216
  8. 8265216
  9. 8265216
  10. 8265216
  11. 8265216
  12. 8265216
  13. 8265216
  14. 8265216
  15. 8265216
  16. 8265216
  17. 8265216
  18. 8265216
  19. 8265216
  20. 8265216
  21. 8265216
  22. 8265216
  23. 8265216
  24. 8265216
  25. 8265216
  26. 8265216
  27. 8265216
  28. 8265216
  29. 8265216
  30. 8265216
  31. 8265216
  32. 8265216
  33. 8265216
  34. 8265216
  35. 8265216
  36. 8265216
  37. 8265216
  38. 8265216
  39. 8265216
  40. 8265216
  41. 8265216
  42. 8265216
  43. 8265216
  44. 8265216
  45. 8265216
  46. 8265216
  47. 8265216
  48. 8265216
  49. 8265216
  50. 8265216
Contact Seller

$23,640

+ taxes & licensing

175,564KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8265216
  • Stock #: BC0034642
  • VIN: 1GYUKHEF5AR199058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,564 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Extended AWD Luxury With 3rd Row Seats, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD changer, DVD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $23,640.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,990.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim
AM/FM Radio
dvd player
CD Changer
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2014 RAM Cargo Van W...
 170,628 KM
$14,670 + tax & lic
2014 RAM Cargo Van W...
 128,721 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2011 Volvo VNL Day C...
 244,038 KM
$43,850 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory