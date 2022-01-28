2010 Cadillac Escalade

$23,640 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 5 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 175,564 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome Wheels Rear Wiper full size spare tire Automatic Headlights Front air dam High intensity discharge headlights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Cover Genuine wood trim Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio dvd player CD Changer Convenience tilt steering Tow Hitch Receiver Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Subwoofer ELECTRONIC PARKING AID Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Navigation Aid Power Trunk Lid Second Row Sound Controls Automatic Load-Leveling Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Power Sunroof/Moonroof

