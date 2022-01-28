$23,640+ tax & licensing
2010 Cadillac Escalade
ESV Extended AWD Luxury With 3rd Row Seats
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
$23,640
- Listing ID: 8265216
- Stock #: BC0034642
- VIN: 1GYUKHEF5AR199058
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 175,564 KM
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Extended AWD Luxury With 3rd Row Seats, 6.2L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD changer, DVD player, navigation aid, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, silver exterior, black interior, leather. $23,640.00 plus $350 processing fee, $23,990.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
