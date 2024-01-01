Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT for sale in Burnaby, BC

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1707890035
  2. 1707890035
  3. 1707890035
  4. 1707890035
  5. 1707890035
  6. 1707890035
  7. 1707890035
  8. 1707890035
  9. 1707890035
  10. 1707890035
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 2G1FB1EV3A9191573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i 108,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 11,600 KM $31,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Camaro