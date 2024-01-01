$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D7RV1CT1AS122611
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
2024 Nissan Z Nismo 450 KM $71,990 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0 77,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX 119,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Milani Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2010 Dodge Ram 1500